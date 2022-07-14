RoSCTL benefits extended

M. Soundariya Preetha July 14, 2022 18:56 IST

With a view to boost exports and job creation in the textile sector, the government has approved the continuation of the scheme

The Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) will continue for export of garments, apparels, and made-ups till March 31, 2024, according to a press release from the Union Ministry of Textiles. With a view to boost exports and job creation in the textile sector, the government has approved the continuation of the scheme, the release said. Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Naren Goenka said in a press release that the RoSCTL provided a stable and predictable policy regime and helped improve cost efficiency and the export competitiveness in the international market. After the introduction of GST in 2017, the RoSL (Rebate of State Levies) scheme was replaced by the RoSCTL in March 2019.



