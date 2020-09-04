Root Mobile unveils ₹600 crore IPO

Route Mobile Ltd., an omni-channel cloud communication service provider, said its initial public offering (IPO) will open on September 9 to raise ₹600 crore. The price band is between ₹345–₹350 per equity share.The issue will close on September 11. The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹ 240 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹ 360 crore by the selling shareholders being the promoters, Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta selling shares of ₹. 180 crore each, the company said.

The offer is being made through the Book Building Process. The proceeds of the fresh issue will go towards debt reduction and to meet working capital requirement.