GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars debuts Cullinan II Series in India at ₹10.50 crore

Published - September 27, 2024 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
First local client deliveries of Cullinan II Series in India will commence from Q4 of 2024.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced the debut of its super-luxury Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Cullinan series II in India at an introductory price of ₹10.50 crore onwards.

“The debut of Cullinan Series II in India represents a significant milestone for Rolls-Royce in the Asia Pacific region,” said its Regional Director Asia-Pacific Irene Nikkein during a media interaction.

Since its original launch in 2018, Cullinan has attracted a younger and more diverse group of clients, and today Cullinan is the most requested Rolls-Royce in the marque’s portfolio, she said.

Cullinan Series II integrates new technologies, new materials, meticulously considered design updates and innovative opportunities for self-expression through Bespoke. It directly responds to changing codes of luxury and client use cases, she said.

The price of Cullinan Series II in India starts from ₹10.50 crore and Black Badge Cullinan Series II from ₹12.25 crore onwards. Deliveries will commence from Q4 of 2024.

