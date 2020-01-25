Rolls-Royce launches Black Badge Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group, has introduced the Cullinan in India, thus completing its Black Badge family of cars. The Cullinan is priced starting ₹8.2 crore.

The super-luxury vehicle caters to a new group of younger and adventurous Rolls-Royce customers, the company said. The vehicle’s 6.75-litre V12 engine now delivers increased power (600PS) and torque (900NM) offering enhanced performance.

“Black Badge reflects the desires of a distinct group of Rolls-Royce clients: men and women who take risks, break rules and build success on their own terms,” said CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. At the Geneva Motor Show in March 2016, Rolls-Royce presented Black Badge; a permanent bespoke family of motor cars.

The Black Badge debuted with Wraith and Ghost in 2016 followed by Dawn in 2017.

Throughout history, the company said, India had been influential for Rolls-Royce by being a proving ground with events such as the Bombay-Kolhapur Motor Trial and the Mysore Cup.