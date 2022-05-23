Rolls-Royce India president Jayaraman gets top British honour

Kishore Jayaraman, President, India and South Asia for Rolls-Royce, has received an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty The Queen, British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai said in a statement.

“He received the award for services to international trade and investment, with a key focus on promotion of India-U.K. trade,” the statement added.

Mr. Jayaraman is a board member of the U.K.-India Business Council, which supports U.K. businesses set-up in India. He has also been instrumental in promoting bilateral ties by setting up a strategic ecosystem for boosting manufacturing in India enabled by U.K.’s technology.

Under his leadership, the company set up the ‘Engineering Centre’ in Bengaluru in 2015, ‘Digital Centre of Excellence’ with over 60 digital technologists in 2017, and its first ‘Start-up Accelerator Programme’ in India in 2019.

Mr. Jayaraman said, “It is a privilege and a responsibility to be bestowed with this honour. I believe this recognition will further reinforce for the industry a greater sense of purpose in accelerating efforts for co-innovation and collaboration between the two great nations.”