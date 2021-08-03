‘Roll out flexible fuel vehicles in a year’s time’

NEW DELHI

03 August 2021 23:03 IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urged automakers to roll out flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on 100% ethanol in the Indian market within a year’s time.

Flexible fuel vehicles are designed to run on petrol or petrol-ethanol blends. India plans to achieve 20% ethanol blending by 2025.

He also appealed to all private vehicle makers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags in all vehicles in the interest of passenger safety.

CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers have, however, reiterated demand for deferment of fuel efficiency and second stage of Bharat Stage VI emission norms.