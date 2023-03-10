ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Jawa to takeover as new MD & CEO of HUL

March 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rohit Jawa

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) said Rohit Jawa will take over as the new Managing Director & CEO of the company from June 27, 2023. He will join the company as CEO designate and whole-time director from  April 1, 2023. He will also take over as President, Unilever South Asia. After 10 years at the helm of HUL, Sanjiv Mehta is set to retire from the company. 

Mr. Jawa is currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London since January 2022. He had started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988.

Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL said, “He [Mr. Jawa] has a deep understanding of the business landscape, particularly in Asia, and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset, Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

HUL also announced the appointment of Ranjay Gulati (61), as an Independent Director on its Board, effective April 1, 2023.

“Mr. Gulati comes with a rich understanding of Business Strategy and is presently, a Professor at Harvard Business School. He is an expert on organisational growth and until recently, chaired the Advanced Management Program, the school’s flagship Senior Leader Executive Program,” HUL said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US