Rohit Jawa to takeover as new MD & CEO of HUL

March 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) said Rohit Jawa will take over as the new Managing Director & CEO of the company from June 27, 2023. He will join the company as CEO designate and whole-time director from April 1, 2023. He will also take over as President, Unilever South Asia. After 10 years at the helm of HUL, Sanjiv Mehta is set to retire from the company.

Mr. Jawa is currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London since January 2022. He had started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988.

Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL said, “He [Mr. Jawa] has a deep understanding of the business landscape, particularly in Asia, and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset, Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance.”

HUL also announced the appointment of Ranjay Gulati (61), as an Independent Director on its Board, effective April 1, 2023.

“Mr. Gulati comes with a rich understanding of Business Strategy and is presently, a Professor at Harvard Business School. He is an expert on organisational growth and until recently, chaired the Advanced Management Program, the school’s flagship Senior Leader Executive Program,” HUL said in a statement.