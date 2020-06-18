Roche announces distribution pacts with Entero, Cipla

MUMBAI

18 June 2020 22:43 IST

Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. has announced distribution agreements with Entero Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for its nephrology drugs and Cipla for its oncology drugs in India.

Entero Healthcare Solutions will distribute Roche’s nephrology drugs —Mycophenolate Mofetil (Cellcept), Valganciclovir (Valcyte), Epoetin Beta (NeoRecormon), and Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol-epoetin Beta (Mircera) in India

“While we keep working towards creating and enhancing the healthcare ecosystem in India, we need to differentiate between our existing products that can reach the patients at a faster pace through a valued partnership like this, and the newer innovative drugs that we can focus on bringing into India in next few years,” said V. Simpson Emmanuel, general manager, Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Prabhat Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, Entero Healthcare Solutions said, “There has been a significant rise in the number of patients with kidney-related ailments and with presence across major cities in India, we aspire to make these innovative set of medicines accessible to every patient.”

Under the second agreement, Cipla will be responsible for marketing and distribution of Roche Pharma’s key trademark oncology drugs viz.,Trastuzumab (Herclon), Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Rituximab (Ristova).

Roche and Cipla had previously entered into a similar agreement in February 2018 for promotion and distribution of Tocilizumab (Actemra) and other products.

“We have been working as a partner with Cipla for some of our products and it has been a great journey working with them in ensuring access to our innovations in India. We hope to extend the same support to patients in India through this new agreement,” said Mr. Emmanuel.

Nikhil Chopra, executive V-P & CEO - India Business, Cipla said, “We look forward to leveraging our solid marketing and distribution strengths in India to provide broader access to such transformative treatments in the country.”