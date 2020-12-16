Roca, TVS SCS strengthensupply chain

Chennai

16 December 2020 22:26 IST

Having clocked double-digit growth since October 2020, bathroom products maker Roca Parryware has strengthened its supply chain management (SCM) solution for its customers by extending its tie-up with TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS).

Roca Parryware, which operates eight manufacturing facilities and 12 warehousing stations in India, roped in TVS SCS during 2018 to support its supply chain operations. Since then, it had covered a vast network of more than 2,000 dealers across India.

“Earlier, we did a pilot with TVS SCS for our Chennai operations. This is being extended now to a pan-India level covering factories, warehouses and import/export logistics,” said K.E. Ranganathan, MD, Roca Parryware.

“The complexity of our business operations is fairly high. With over 5,000 stock keeping units and 500 bathroom combinations, the challenges on supply chain front is extreme. TVS SCS has been helping us by transporting products to Roca dealers across India on time, every time,” he said.

Having managed the COVID-19 situation efficiently, he said that Roca was back to higher double-digit growth since October 2020 and he expected the company to post a robust revenue growth of over 20% during 2021.

“By extending our partnership with TVS SCS across all our supply chain operations, we will continue to build a robust supply chain management solutions for our customers. This partnership is a step in the right direction,” he said.

“The vast network of dealers of Roca Parryware today are a lot more demanding on SCM. With dynamic demand situation and consumers wanting products in a fast and efficient manner, our systems and processes have to be digitally integrated to deliver an elevated experience,” said R. Dinesh, MD of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.