Roca India to get back to pre-COVID-19 sales from Sept

Roca India expects to clock 100% of pre-COVID-19 sales from next month and get on to growth path during the October-December 2020 quarter, said a top official.

“We are re-bounding faster to pre-COVID-19 levels in the last three months and expect to touch 100% re-bound by September 2020 itself,” said K.E. Ranganathan, managing director, Roca India, who has been reappointed for the next five years. “We are confident of getting back to growth from October-December 2020 quarter onwards,” said the company in a statement.

Roca Group, meanwhile, has appointed Ferran Vilaclara as the senior managing director for the APAC region. He will succeed Raimundo Garcia, who has moved to head Roca’s operations in Americas.

In this role, Mr. Vilaclara will be responsible for leading all the operations for Roca Group across markets in APAC region. Roca has a huge presence in India, China, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Sri Lanka.