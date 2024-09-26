ADVERTISEMENT

Robinsons Global Logistics leases 30,000 sq.ft. warehouse space from IndoSpace

Published - September 26, 2024 11:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Robinsons Global Logistics Solutions (RGL), a third party logistics provider said it has signed a deal with IndoSpace to lease a 30,000 sq. ft. Grade- A warehouse in Bavla, an industrial area situated in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. The lease is for five years.

Aditya Vazirani, CEO, RGL in a statement said, “The addition of this sustainable Grade A warehouse enhances our operational capabilities in Gujarat and the west coast of India.”

“It allows us to meet the growing demands of our clients with precision and reliability. This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class logistics services and ensuring our customers remain at the heart of everything we do,” he added.

“This partnership not only strengthens IndoSpace’s presence in Gujarat but also underscores our ongoing mission to support businesses across India with world-class, environmentally responsible warehousing solutions,” said Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman, Real Estate, The Everstone Group.

