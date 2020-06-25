Rémi Maillard appointed president of Airbus India and MD South Asia region

MUMBAI

Airbus has appointed Rémi Maillard (40) as President of Airbus India and Managing Director of South Asia region, effective September 1, 2020. Mr. Maillard, currently Head of Airbus Services, will succeed Anand Stanley, who will move to Singapore as President, Airbus Asia-Pacific. Both report directly to Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International of Airbus. In his new role, Mr. Maillard will lead Airbus’ business in South Asia. He will be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and business development, and will manage Airbus’ regional footprint, which includes engineering, innovation, customer support and services as well as training. He will also help progress Airbus’ top defence and helicopters campaigns and boost the company’s ‘Make in India’ programmes, the company said in a statement.

