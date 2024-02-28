RK Swami IPO price band fixed at ₹270-₹288 per ₹5 share

February 28, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Integrated marketing services company R K Swamy Ltd. has set an Initial Public Offering (IPO) price band of ₹270 to ₹288 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter. The IPO will open Monday, March 4, 2024 for subscription and close on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹173 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders. At the upper price band, the size of the IPO is ₹423 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be used for funding working capital requirements amounting to ₹54 crore, funding capital expenditure to be incurred for setting up a digital video content production studio ₹10.9 crore, funding investment in IT infrastructure development of the company and its material subsidiaries (Hansa Research Group Private Ltd. and Hansa Customer Equity Private Ltd.) ₹33.3 crore; and funding setting up of new customer experience centres and computer aided telephonic interview centres ₹21,7 crore and general corporate purposes.

“In the future we will grow in a different direction thanks for the investment we will be making in infrastructure. We are raising ₹173 crore and a portion of that will be invested in a digital studio. Since there is no rate card in digital, we can charge based on creativity and it will provide better margins. In the future there will be revenue top up. So the future direction would be better than what it is today,” said Srinivasan K Swamy, CMD, R K Swamy Ltd.

Commenting on the digital video content studio, Narasimhan Krishnaswamy, Group CEO and Whole Time Director, R K Swamy Ltd said, “It will help us produce post-production content faster and more efficiently that our clients are demanding.”

“The studio is a necessary infrastructure for us today. We can use outside service providers, but the reason why we are putting it internally is because our requirements have gone up substantially. Whatever we are doing is in the interest of quicker turnaround time and better quality. It will be set up in Mumbai,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.