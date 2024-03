March 12, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

RK Swamy Ltd. on Tuesday got listed at ₹252 on the BSE and rose 4.46% to close at ₹263.25.

At this price, the integrated marketing services company’s full market cap is estimated at ₹1,328.81 crore.

At the NSE, the stock had gained 4.4% from the listed price.

The company, which had hit the capital market last week, issued shares at a price of ₹288 per share with a face value of ₹5 each.

