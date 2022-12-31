HamberMenu
RITES inks pact with KIIFCON for consultancy projects

December 31, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Transport consultancy and engineering firm RITES on Saturday said that has entered into a pact with KIIFCON to jointly explore, identify, secure, and execute consultancy projects.    

As part of the pact, both companies will work as partners to provide consultancy for transport and infrastructure projects in various sectors, including airports, urban transport (metros) and railways across the domestic and international market. KIIFCON is a consultancy organisation under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

"The partnership will facilitate exploring consultancy opportunities arising in multiple sectors," RITES Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Manobendra Ghoshal said.

