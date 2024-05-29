RITES looks to increase exports to boost order book and profit margins

Indian Railway PSU RITES declared a marnigally lower net proft and revenue in FY24 compared with FY23 due to a significant dip in exports revenue and its quality assurance business. The company expects to turn the tide by raising it’s exports business as it gears up to supply 200 coaches to Bangladesh Railway, an order worth ₹915 crore.

The firm’s FY24 net profit was ₹495 crore down from ₹571 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Speaking to The Hindu, Rahul Mithal, Chairman and MD, RITES Ltd. said exports revenue was a mere ₹6 crore in Q4 FY24. With the “signing of agreements to supply ten locomotives to Mozambique and 200 passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway, revenue from the export is expected to pick up from second half of FY25,” Mr. Mithal added.

“While coaches are quicker to make, locomotives are heavier pieces of equipment than coaches and take longer to manufacture. Final designs and approvals are underway. We have to freeze the designs and get prototypes approved before starting mass manufacture,” Mr. Mithal said.

While the export order for Bangladesh is being funded by the European Investment Bank, an export order that RITES was expecting with the National Railways of Zimbabwe has been delayed. “The order will go through, subject to Zimbabwe securing funding. We had signed an MoU with Zimbabwe and have been in touch with them to convert it into formal LoA,” he said.

On the India Middle East EU Corridor (IMEC) front, Mr. Mithal said following last year’s G20 announcement to establish trade links between India, Middle East and Europe, and the intergovernmental framework agreement signed between India and the UAE in February, feasibility assessments along the corridor have begun.

“One port each from India and the UAE are being identified to prepare a proof of concept (PoC) to establish ease of movement, executing digitisation while moving cargo on an alternate route. It is like a confidence building measure, and the PoC can be replicated along other legs of the corridor,” Mr. Mithal said.

Among the ports that could be connected on the India’s west coast, Mundra and Kandla in Gujarat, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai, have been identified. In the Middle East, at least five ports have been shortlisted to be connected to Indian ports that include Fujairah, Jebel Ali, and Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Dammam and Ras Al-Khair in Saudi Arabia. It is to be noted that apart from government-owned ports, both Mundra in India and Haifa in Israel are privately controlled by the Adani Group, and have been highlighted in proposal documents accessed by The Hindu.

‘Robust order book’

RITES consolidated operating revenue dipped to ₹2453 crore in FY24 from ₹2628 crore in FY23. Total revenue slid to ₹2539 crore from ₹2730 crore in FY23.

Q4 FY24 revenue was ₹668 crore against ₹706 crore in Q4 FY23. Net profit for the quarter was ₹137 crore, marginally lower ₹139 crore in Q4 FY23.

After a gap of four years, RITES received export orders worth ₹1200 crore. The firm secured more than 100 orders worth about ₹940 crore in Q4 FY24, continuing to be a ‘one-order-a-day’ company, Mr. Mithal said. “Q4 ended with a healthy order book of ₹5690 crore,” he added.

