Rising expectations of customers constantly being reshaped by technology: Capgemini

September 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Rising expectations of end customers are constantly being reshaped based on evolution of technology, said Capgemini. The French IT services and consulting company showcased its Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Foundry in Bengaluru to the media on Tuesday.

The DCX Foundry addresses this dilemma of evolving consumer expectations, while enabling enterprises to be competitive and sustainable, the company said.

The foundry would serve as a collaborative and dynamic environment for ideation, innovation, fostering partnerships with Capgemini’s clients and partners. The Paris-based tech firm has a similar foundry in Mumbai as well and these two foundries in India are linked to Capgemini offices around the globe to support clients.

Sanjay Binyala, EVP, Global DCX Practice – India Head, Capgemini said, “The DCX Foundry was conceptualised to deliver scalable CX solutions and provide an immersive experience and UI/UX (user interface/user experience) to our customers through the power of data and AI. Currently, we are reimagining the digital footprint of one of the world’s largest fast-food chains, elevating the online experience for home furnishings giants, and streamlining global operations for tech conglomerates through our experience design led approach.”

