Rising cotton, yarn prices may derail apparel exports target: AEPC’s Goenka

Moots temporary ban on export of cotton, yarn to help cool raw material costs for sector

The unabated surge in prices of cotton and cotton yarn may affect the country's apparel exports target of $19-20 billion during the current fiscal, AEPC chairman Narendra Goenka said on Thursday.

Observing that prices had jumped by about 125-130% during the last 18 months, Mr. Goenka said one of the reasons for that would be "unchecked" exports of cotton and cotton yarn.

He suggested that the government impose a temporary ban on exports of cotton and cotton yarn, like Indonesia has done with palm oil.

"In 2021-22, the exports were $16 billion and we are targeting $19-20 billion this fiscal. But because of the price rise, it looks to be a concern on achieving the target. The industry is facing a big challenge at the raw material front," Mr. Goenka said.

He added that if the price rise did not stop, global customers would start looking at other sourcing options.

"About 60-70% of cotton and cotton yarn are going to our competitor countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam. This is a worrisome situation," he said.

On the export front, he said that the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) was taking several steps like organising buyer-seller meets in different parts of the world to promote exports.

"The free trade agreement with UAE and Australia would give a significant jump in our exports. Resolving the raw material issue will help in availing full benefit of these agreements," he added.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting recently with stakeholders of the cotton value chain to discuss the surging cotton and yarn prices in the current season.

Mr. Goyal asked stakeholders to resolve the issue with collaborations without pushing the government to intervene which, the minister warned, would have a long-term impact on the cotton value chain.

Mr. Goenka said that the price rise was happening at a time when the apparel industry was in expansion mode by availing benefits of production linked incentive and other schemes.

The council is exploring new markets in south America and Africa to further boost exports.

Ready-made garment exports rose by 21.4% to $1.57 billion in April this year as against the corresponding month in 2021.