Rise in tea imports is worrying, says UPASI

‘Jan.-March flows more than double’

Tea imports jumped 139% in January-March this year compared with a year earlier, according to the United Planters Association of Southern India, which said that the trend was a matter of concern.

Prashant Bhansali, the UPASI president, said in a press statement on Monday that tea imports in January-March this year came to 5.96 million kg compared with 2.49 million kg during the corresponding period last year. Tea exports in January-April this year came close to 58 million kg as against 61.13 million kg during the same period last year.

Under the ASEAN agreement, import duties have been gradually reduced since 2009 for tea and the current import tariff for ASEAN countries, viz., Indonesia and Vietnam, is 45%. Import of tea from Nepal under SAFTA attracts nil duty.

The domestic tea sector, which comprises 50% production from small tea growers, is burdened with increasing cost of production due to high input and wage costs, UPASI said.

The central government should monitor tea imports closely and implement provisions of the Tea (Distribution and Export) Control Order, 2005, wherever necessary, it added.

The lower budgetary allocation for the export incentive scheme in the Union Budget 2021-22 was also worrying, it said. The government should support growth of exports, Mr. Bhansali said.