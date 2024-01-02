GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RINL registered 21% growth in sales volume between April and December 2023, says CMD

The RINL’s crude steel production crossed 100-MT mark in June 2023, says Atul Bhatt

January 02, 2024 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
The year 2024 will be very promising for the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says its CMD Atul Bhatt

The year 2024 will be very promising for the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says its CMD Atul Bhatt | Photo Credit: File Photo

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD Atul Bhatt has said that 2024 would be a very promising year for the company.

Participating in the New Year celebrations here on January 1 (Monday), Mr. Bhatt said that it was everyone’s responsibility to make 2024 a turnaround year for the RINL.

He described the plans to address the technical bottlenecks, financial and working capital issues, debt reduction strategies, raw material linkages and enhancement of the production to 100% capacity utilisation.

The RINL achieved a sales turnover of ₹16,766 crore and registered an impressive 21% growth in sales volume, 23% in domestic sales and 47% in the sale of Value Added Steel between April and December 2023. It also registered an impressive growth of 18% in TMT bars, 57% in wire rod coils and 19% in sales of the structural over the corresponding period last year, Mr. Bhatt said.

On the production front, the RINL’s crude steel production crossed 100-MT mark in June 2023, hot metal production from BF-2 crossed 50-MT landmark on October 25, and converter lining life of 9266 heats from Converter-D of SMS-2 was the best since the inception, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.