RIL’s township to house 4 Japanese firms

Nihon Kohden, one of the Japanese companies and a manufacturer of medical devices, will be building its largest manufacturing facility in India

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 08, 2022 20:03 IST

Model Economic Township Ltd. (MET City), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), said it is developing a greenfield smart city at Jhajjar,l near Gurugram, Haryana that will house four Japanese companies in the integrated industrial township.

Nihon Kohden, one of these Japanese companies and manufacturer of medical devices, will be building its largest manufacturing facility in India. Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki are other companies.

S. V. Goyal, CEO and whole time director, MET City, said, “We are very happy to have the facility of Nihon Kohden starting construction at MET City. With over 400 industrial customers, walk-to-work masterplan and world-class infrastructure, the location today is one of the fastest growing Greenfield Smart City in North India. 

“Being a Japan Industrial Township, we are very happy to have more Japanese companies coming to us and selecting us as their partner in India. The plug-n-play infrastructure is an added advantage for any company coming to us for their requirement,” he added.

Kentaro Kusano, MD, Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd ., said, “This 8,900 square-meter haematology analyser reagent factory will be built on 16,135 square metre of land. This will be almost four times bigger than our current factory in Gujarat. 

“This facility marks an important milestone for our commitment to growing our business in India and positions Nihon Kohden well to achieve our vision for India – to be a trusted partner and provider to improve healthcare in the country,” he added.

