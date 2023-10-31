HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RIL to open top-end retail destination Jio World Plaza on Nov. 1

October 31, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
A construction worker walks past a gate of Reliance’s Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

A construction worker walks past a gate of Reliance’s Jio World Plaza in Mumbai | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, a retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India.  Located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a central business district of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza (JWP) will open to public on November 1, 2023. Isha M Ambani, Director, RIL said, “Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands; and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture.”

The Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining. Spanning four levels across 7,50,000 square feet area, the retail mix will showcase 66 luxury brands.  “Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa,” RIL said.

“Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari,” it added.  JWP will also feature designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.