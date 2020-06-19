RIL turns net debt-free as investors flock to Jio

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has raised more than ₹1.68 lakh crore in less than two months against its net debt of ₹1.61 lakh crore, fulfilling Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s commitment of making the firm net debt-free by March 2021.
A bulk of the capital — ₹1.15 lakh crore — came in the form of investments by global technology and private equity investors in RIL’s Jio Platforms Ltd. subsidiary. The energy-to-retail company raised another ₹53,124 crore via a rights issue made in the backdrop of a global lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Reliance has become net debt free already and if the Aramco deal goes through and Jio Platforms and retail get listed as planned, Reliance will have one of the strongest balance sheets among Indian firms,” Paras Bothra, President - Equities at Ashika Stock Broking told The Hindu.
RIL has been in talks with Saudi Aramco for selling a 20% stake in the company.
‘More ambitious goals’
“Reliance, in its golden decade, will set even more ambitious growth goals, and achieve them... to consistently increase our contribution to India’s prosperity and inclusive development,” Mr. Ambani said in a statement.
Along with a stake sale to BP in its petro-retail joint venture, total fund raising exceeds ₹1.75 lakh crore.
