RIL to spend ₹3.5 lakh cr. on 5G, expansion: Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) plans to invest ₹3.5 lakh crore to scale up its various businesses, including ₹2 lakh crore on the rapid roll-out of 5G telecom services across the country, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Monday.

RIL’s Jio telecom unit, which cornered almost half of all the airwaves sold at the government’s recent auction of wireless spectrum for introducing 5G services with bids amounting to more than ₹88,000 crore, plans to start rolling out its 5G services in October. Mr. Ambani also said the company was working with Google to introduce an “ultra-affordable” 5G smartphone, without providing any further details.

“To take the 5G mass market, a sub-$100 phone is imperative and Jio is rightly positioned to bring 5G to the masses,” said Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint.

Stating that Jio’s digital service offering had made strong progress with a pan-India fibre-optic network of more than 11 lakh route kilometres, Mr. Ambani said Jio’s aim was to help lift India’s global ranking in fixed broadband adoption to among the top 10.

Announcing the introduction of JioAirFiber, which would allow customers to enjoy fibre-like data speeds over the air without any wires, he said Jio had developed a JioAirFiber Home Gateway, a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot in a home that would be connected to ultra-high-speed Internet using 5G.

“With single device JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect any home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet. With the simplicity of JioAirFiber, hundreds of millions of homes and offices can be connected to ultra-high-speed broadband in a very short period. With it, India can rank among the top-10 nations, even for fixed broadband,” he said.

Jio’s ambitious 5G plans are in line with the company’s broad strategy that saw it disrupt the telecom market with low-price data plans that triggered a price war in 2016, forcing rivals including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to cut their tariffs or risk losing market share.

Mr. Ambani also said RIL would spend ₹75,000 crore for expanding its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) capacities and reiterated plans to invest ₹75,000 crore in the New Energy business.

In its New Energy business, Mr. Ambani said Reliance would set up a new Giga Factory for power electronics.

“Affordable and reliable power electronics is a critical component to the entire value chain of Green Energy. The design and manufacturing capabilities in power electronics and associated software systems will integrate with RIL’s capabilities of Telecommunications, Cloud Computing and IoT platform,” he added.

RIL’s New Energy business would help India become a net exporter of energy, Mr. Ambani asserted, adding it would make India a world leader in new energy manufacturing and a ‘credible alternative’ to China.

Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures announced that this year, Reliance Retail would enter fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, with an objective to ‘develop and deliver high quality, affordable products.

She also announced the roll out of a WhatsApp chat service for placing orders at JioMart. Meta, a Facebook group company and Jio Platforms on Monday unveiled the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart within their WhatsApp chat.

Mr Ambani also announced that his youngest son Anant Ambani had taken responsibility at the New Energy business.

“Reliance’s next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses. Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. Anant has joined New Energy business. They are part of a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance,” Mr. Ambani said.

All of them were being mentored on a daily basis by RIL’s senior leaders, he added.