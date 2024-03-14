RIL to acquire additional 13% stake in Viacom 18 from Paramount Global

March 14, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

The Reliance Industries Ltd. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, informed stock exchanges that it had agreed to acquire 13.01% equity stake (on a fully diluted basis) of Viacom 18 Media Private Ltd. from two subsidiaries of Paramount Global for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,286 crore.

Viacom18 is a material subsidiary of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. and RIL currently holds Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Viacom18 representing 57.48%equity stake (on a fully diluted basis).

Post the completion of this transaction, RIL’s stake in Viacom18 will increase to 70.49% (on a fully diluted basis), it said in the filing.

The transaction is aimed at facilitating RIL’s merger of its media businesses with that of Walt Disney’s in India.

