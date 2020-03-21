Business

RIL staff to work from home

To continue to provide all essential services

Reliance Industries has initiated a work-from-home protocol for all its employees across the country and overseas in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

This protocol will be effective till March 31.

“The company has migrated to an ‘Agile Work From Home’ protocol that encourages all employees to work from home and to utilise all productivity and digital tools at their disposal to maximize productivity,” said a company statement.

However, considering the public requirements in such an unprecedented situation, RIL will continue to provide all essential services to the citizens and will keep open its main retail grocery stores, its telecom connectivity services, the hospital and any other essential services required for public or business continuity.

To perform these essential services, RIL hopes to keep staff requirement to the minimum possible, and expects about 10% of its staff to be deployed, on rotation basis, as feasible, said the statement.

Comments
