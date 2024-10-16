GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RIL sets Oct. 28 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Published - October 16, 2024 09:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Industries Ltd. has informed stock exchanges that the record date for the 1:1 bonus would be October 28. Thus, investors holding shares of the company before October 28 will be eligible for bonus sharers. 

“We want to inform that the company has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the company eligible for bonus equity shares of the company,” RIL said in filing. 

The bonus issue of shares was announced on September 5.

The issue of bonus shares was approved by shareholders through e-voting on October 16.

October 16, 2024 09:41 pm IST

