RIL rights issue to open on May 20

16 May 2020 22:26 IST

The rights issue of ₹53,000 crore by Reliance Industries Ltd. will open on May 20 and close on June 3, 2020.

“RIL’s Issue Committee of the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on May 15, 2020 has approved the rights issue schedule,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges. The company will file the ‘letter of offer’, with the stock exchanges — BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and market regulator SEBI. “Abridged Letter of Offer, Application Form of Rights Issue, and Rights Entitlement Letter, will be sent to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company,” the company said in a statement.

