RIL Q4 net profit surges 18.3% to ₹21,327 crore

April 21, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) reported fourth-quarter consolidated net profit surged 18.3% year-on-year to₹21,327 crore on better performance of digital and retail businesses.

Revenue grew 2.8% to ₹2,39,082 crore.

While Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) reported 15.6% y-o-y quarterly profit growth at ₹4,984 crore, Reliance Retail reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,415 crore, an increase of 12.9%.

For the financial year ended March 31, RIL reported a net profit of ₹74,088 crore, up 14% pre-exceptional item and up 9.2% after including an exceptional gain in FY22.

“RIL’s Q4FY23 earnings beat lead by lower tax and input cost,” said Avishek Datta, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

Consolidated revenue grew 23% to ₹9,76,524 crore year-on-year. While consumer businesses EBITDA grew 30% y-o-y to ₹68,260 crore, digital services segment EBITDA crossed the ₹50,000-crore mark. Reliance Retail revenue grew 30% y-o-y to ₹2,60,427 crore; EBITDA rose 45% y-o-y to ₹17,974 crore with 70 bps margin improvement.

Digital services revenue grew 20% to ₹1,19,785 crore; EBITDA rose 25% y-o-y to ₹50,286 crore.

Annualised revenue run rate for Jio Platforms crossed ₹1 lakh crore with revenue of ₹25,465 crore in Q4 FY23.

JPL’s revenue and EBITDA in Q4 FY23 continued to show strong 14% and 17% y-o-y growth, respectively.

During FY23, Jio added more than 29 million subscribers, RIL said.

The O2C business clocked revenue of ₹5,94,649 crore, an increase of 19% y-o-y with higher crude prices, average Brent prices up 19%, and EBITDA up 18% y-o-y to ₹62,075 crore. Reliance Retail Ltd. recorded gross revenue of ₹2,60,364 crore for FY23, a growth of 30% over last year. The business posted an EBITDA of ₹17,928 crore, a 45% y-o-y increase.

Mukesh D. Ambani, CMD, RIL said, “I am happy to note Reliance’s initiatives in digital connectivity and organised retail are driving greater efficiencies in the economy and contributing to India’s emergence as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.”

“With steady growth in mobility and FTTH subscriber base and an expanding bouquet of content and digital services, the Jio business continues to deliver impressive growth in operating profits,” he added.

Mr. Ambani said the retail business registered ‘excellent growth numbers’ backed by expansion of physical and digital footprint and a significant increase in footfall and the O2C segment posted its highest-ever operating profit despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows. “Our oil and gas segment also delivered very strong growth and is now poised to contribute nearly 30% of India’s domestic gas production,” he said.