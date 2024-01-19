RIL Q3 net grows 10.9% to ₹19,641 cr. on retail unit

January 19, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Mumbai

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) reported third-quarter consolidated net profit grew 10.9% to ₹19,641 crore on robust performance of retail business.

However, the Oil to Chemical (O2C) business suffered following lower price realisation.

Consolidated revenue at ₹2,48,160 crore, up 3.2% Year on Year (YoY), supported by continued growth momentum in consumer businesses, RIL said in a filing with stock exchanges.

“RIL has delivered yet another quarter of robust operating and financial performance, thanks to the exceptional efforts put in by teams across its businesses,” Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, said in a statement.

Jio Platforms reported net profit of ₹5,445 crore was higher by 11.6% Y-o-Y. Gross revenue climbed 11.4% to ₹32,510 crore. Customer engagement on Jio network remained strong, total data and voice traffic increased 31.5% to 38.1 billion GB and 7.9% Y-o-Y to 1.37 trillion minutes, respectively, the company said. Its subscriber base increased to 470.9 million while ARPU rose 2% to ₹181.7 with better subscriber mix partially offset by unlimited data allowance on 5G network.

“Jio has completed in India the fastest rollout of True 5G services anywhere in the world. The strong uptake of the JioBharat phone and JioAirFiber services has resulted in continued expansion of Jio’s subscriber base, contributing to the stellar growth numbers of the digital services business,” Mr. Ambani said.

Akash M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm said, “ JioAirFiber has seen strong initial demand and customer engagement, especially in underserved tier 3/4 towns and rural areas. Jio’s ahead of the curve investments on next-generation network, digital technologies and tailor-made products for all customer cohorts will ensure sustainable industry leading growth in coming years.”

Reliance Retail posted quarterly net profit of ₹3,165 crore, up 31.9% YoY. Revenue at ₹83,063 crore, grew 22.8% Y-o-Y led by grocery, fashion & lifestyle and consumer electronics businesses.

Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., said, “Our business success is intricately woven into the larger fabric of India’s economic growth, and together, we are shaping a compelling story of innovation and world class possibilities for the future.”

However, RIL’s O2C segment quarterly revenue fell 2.4% YoY to ₹1,41,096 crore primarily on account of lower price realisation led by 5.3% YoY decline in average brent crude oil prices. The EBITDA of this business for the quarter marginally increased by 1% YoY to ₹14,064 crore led by higher gasoline cracks and advantageous feedstock sourcing. This was partially offset by lower downstream chemical margins and planned maintenance and inspection shutdown which impacted yields and profitability, the company said.

The company’s Oil & Gas segment quarterly revenue rose 50.2% to ₹6,719 crore mainly on account of higher volumes partly offset by lower price realisation from KG D6 Field. The EBITDA of this business rose to ₹5,804 crore, up 49.6% YoY.

RIL said its consolidated net debt stood at ₹1,19,372 crore, which is 67% of the annualised EBITDA.

