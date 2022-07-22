RIL Q1 net profit rises 40.8% to ₹19,443 crore

Consolidated gross revenue grows 53% to ₹2,42,982 crore

Revenues of the company’s O2C business increased by 56.7% Y-o-Y to ₹1,61,715 crore primarily on account of higher crude oil and product prices. | Photo Credit: SHAILESH ANDRADE

Consolidated gross revenue grows 53% to ₹2,42,982 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s first-quarter consolidated net profit for the June ended quarter grew 40.8% to ₹19,443 crore on robust performance of its businesses.

Consolidated gross revenue grew 53% to ₹2,42,982 crore. Consolidated EBITDA at ₹40,179 crore grew 45.8% YoY.

Jio Platforms reported a net profit of ₹4,530 crore, up 24.1%, its EBITDA grew 28.5% to ₹11,424 crore.

ARPU [average revenue per unit] during the quarter of ₹175.7 per month saw a healthy 26.9% growth YoY basis driven by residual impact of tariff hike and contribution from FTTH [Fiber to the home]. Its total customer base as on June 30 grew to 419.9 million, RIL said in a filing.

Reliance Retail reported net profit of ₹2,061 crore, up 114.2%. Gross revenue stood at ₹58,554 crore up 51.9%. EBITDA was higher by 97.7% at ₹3,837 crore.

The unit of RIL said it witnessed its first quarter without any operating disruptions since the onset of COVID and footfalls surpassed pre-COVID levels as consumers returned to stores.

Reliance Retail’s registered customer base stood at 208 million at the end of the quarter, up 29% YoY, RIL said adding its arm opened 720 stores in the quarter, taking the total count to 15,916 stores with an area of 43.2 million sq. ft.

Revenues of the company’s O2C business increased by 56.7% Y-o-Y to ₹1,61,715 crore primarily on account of higher crude oil and product prices.

It EBITDA improved by 62.6% Y-o-Y to ₹19,888 crore on account of sharp rise in transportation fuel cracks and better volumes.

Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL said: “Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This along with resurgent demand has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins.”

He said despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, the O2C business delivered its best performance ever.

“In retail business, we continue to focus on enhancing our consumer touch-points and building a stronger value proposition for our customers. Our strong supply chain infrastructure and sourcing efficiency is helping us maintain competitive pricing for daily essentials, thereby insulating consumers from inflationary pressures,” he said.

“Customer engagement on our digital services platform remains high. Jio is working towards expanding data availability for all Indians and I am pleased to see the positive trends in mobility and FTTH subscriber additions,” he added.