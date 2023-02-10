RIL plans to invest ₹75,000 crore in U.P.

February 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) plans to invest an additional ₹75,000 crore in U.P. over the next four years across Jio, Retail, and Renewable Businesses.

Since 2018, the company has invested ₹50,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh generating 80,000 direct and indirect jobs, its chief said.

“These new investments will create an additional over 1 lakh jobs in the State,” Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani said at the UP Global Investor Summit 2023, in Lucknow.

“Jio will complete its rollout of 5G to cover every town and village in this state by December of 2023. That is in ten months from today,” Mr. Ambani said.

He said Jio Platforms would help modernise all areas of business and industry, agriculture, social sector, and governance.

“We plan to pilot our two new innovative initiatives, Jio School and Jio AI Doctor to bring top-class education and healthcare most affordably to villages and small towns across the state of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Ambani said Reliance Retail will revolutionise hundreds of thousands of kiranas and small stores across UP, enabling them to grow more and earn more.

“More importantly, we will increase manifold our sourcing of a wide range of agriculture and non-agro products from the state,” he said.

He said in new energy, RIL would set up 10 GW of Renewable Energy capacity — the largest in U.P. “We will also start an ambitious new Bio-Energy business,” he said.