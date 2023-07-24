RIL partners Brookfield for data centre business in India 

July 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) said it had entered into an agreement to invest alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian SPVs set up for developing data centres in India.

RIL will hold 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is the largest provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions globally with over 300 data centres across 27 countries. They have a joint venture (JV) with Brookfield Infrastructure that is developing data centres in India. The JV will be branded as ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company’. It is currently developing data centres in Chennai and Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JV’s first 20 megawatt (MW) greenfield data centre (MAA10), on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The venture recently announced the acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai to build a 40 MW data centre. Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Ltd, said, “The partnership will help us serve our enterprise and SMB clients with cutting-edge, plug-and-play solutions delivered from the cloud and lead their digital transformation and make them more competitive and efficient.” Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India & Middle East, Brookfield, added, “Together with Reliance and Digital Realty, we look forward to providing the best of solutions to the digital transformation needs of Indian and global corporates.” Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, said, “This joint venture brings together three global leaders in digital infrastructure to accelerate Digital India by developing, owning and operating institutional quality carrier-and cloud neutral data centres across India.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.