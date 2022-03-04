RIL opens Jio World Centre at Mumbai

Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced the opening of the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Envisioned by Nita Ambani, Director Reliance Industries and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the Centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres in BKC and is set to become an iconic business, commerce and culture destination, the company said. Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.

A The Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the state-of-the-art convention facility.

Ms. Ambani said, “Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India’s growth story.”

The company has also announced the public opening of Dhirubhai Ambani Square and Jio World Convention Centre.