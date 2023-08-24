ADVERTISEMENT

RIL, Oberoi to co-manage three hospitality projects in India, U.K.

August 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the U.K. 

These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the U.K., and another planned project in Gujarat. 

Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property as part of the luxury ‘Vilas’ portfolio run by Oberoi. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anant Vilas seeks to augment the hotel footprint of the business district with an iconic experience for the discerning visitors,” RIL said in a statement.

Stoke Park Ltd., a subsidiary of RIL owns sports and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities and a golf course.  

“Oberoi will assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities and make it an iconic world-class destination and to deliver an unrivalled experience for guests. The plans that will include a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation,” RIL added.

The new hospitality project in Gujarat, yet unnamed is under implementation, it added

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US