RIL, Oberoi to co-manage three hospitality projects in India, U.K.

August 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the U.K.

These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the U.K., and another planned project in Gujarat.

Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property as part of the luxury ‘Vilas’ portfolio run by Oberoi.

“Anant Vilas seeks to augment the hotel footprint of the business district with an iconic experience for the discerning visitors,” RIL said in a statement.

Stoke Park Ltd., a subsidiary of RIL owns sports and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities and a golf course.

“Oberoi will assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities and make it an iconic world-class destination and to deliver an unrivalled experience for guests. The plans that will include a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation,” RIL added.

The new hospitality project in Gujarat, yet unnamed is under implementation, it added