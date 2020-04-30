RIL net drops 37% on virus, oil impact

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday reported a sharp 37.2% dip in its fourth quarter net profit to ₹6,546 crore, dragged down by an exceptional item of ₹4,245 crore, mainly on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inventory losses due to fall in crude oil prices and an incremental liability towards licence fees.

Profitability from the company’s core businesses of refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas fell while retail and telecommunications offset some of the losses from other segments.

RIL announced a rights issue of ₹53,125 crore at ₹1,257 per share with the share ratio pegged at 1:15.

Revenue fell 2.5% to ₹1,51,209 crore but EBITDA increased by 7.6% to ₹25,886 crore. Reliance Industries’ chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said, “Our consumer businesses further strengthened their leadership positions and recorded robust growth on all operating and financial parameters during the year. Both Retail and Jio continue to work towards providing superior products and services to Indian consumers.”

“We are fully committed on our investment plans in our consumer businesses and new initiatives. We are at the doorstep of a huge opportunity and our rights issue and all other equity transactions will strengthen Reliance and position us to create substantial value for all our stakeholders.

First in three decades

“The proposed rights Issuance will be the first by RIL in three decades. The issue will be structured as partly paid shares and enable shareholders to phase out the outlay on their investment over a period of time,” said a company statement.

It added that the promoters had confirmed that in addition to subscribing to their aggregate entitlement in full, they will also subscribe to the entire unsubscribed portion.

The company is expected to complete the capital raising programme, totalling over ₹1.04 lakh crore, by Q1 of the current financial year. This includes the investment by Facebook in Jio Platforms, the upcoming rights issue and the investment by British Petroleum in fiscal year 2019-20.

On the $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, the company said in its statement, “In spite of the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdowns, the due diligence by Saudi Aramco for the planned investment in the O2C business is on track as both parties are committed and actively engaged.”

The company had an outstanding debt of ₹3,36,294 crore ($44.4 billion) compared with cash and cash equivalents of ₹175,259 crore ($23.2 billion) as on March 31, 2020.