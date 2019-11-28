Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross market capitalisation of ₹10 lakh crore

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian firm to cross the market capitalisation of ₹10 lakh crore as its shares touched its new 52-week high of ₹1,581.25 on Thursday morning, valuing RIL at over ₹10,03,206 crore, India’s most valued.

This makes RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani the 12th richest man in the world and Asia’s richest with personal wealth of $60.7 billion, narrowing the gap with Larry Ellison, founder and largest shareholder of Oracle, with personal wealth of $61.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr. Ambani controls almost 42% of Reliance Industries, owner of the world’s largest oil refining complex, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio.

He has added $16.4 billion to his wealth or 37% surge in his wealth year-to-date to become Asia’s most richest overtaking Jack Ma of Alibaba Group with personal wealth of $45 billion placed 19th Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

RIL has widened the gap with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's second most valued firm as TCS market capitalisation stood at ₹7,81,772 crore with 1.5% increase in its share price to ₹2,083.4.

It took just 25 trading sessions for the oil-to-retail conglomerate to reach the market capitalisation of ₹10 lakh crore from ₹9 lakh crore, while it took 284 trading sessions to reach the market capitalisation of ₹9 lakh crore from ₹8 lakh crore.

Investors are bullish on RIL after its chairman announced plans to make the company debt free by FY2021 as the company comes to end of huge capex cycle of over ₹3.5 lakh crore in the last three years.

RIL has entered into an agreement with Saudi Aramco to sell 20% stake in oil-to-chemicals business at valuation of $75 billion. The company is in talks with strategic and financial investors to sell stakes in retail, telecom and media businesses.