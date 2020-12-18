RIL, BP start gas output from ultra-deepwater R-Cluster

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and BP plc have announced the start of production from R-Cluster, the ultra-deepwater gas field in the KG basin’s D6 block.
The two partners are developing three deepwater gas projects in KG-D6 — R-Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ — which together are expected to meet 15% of India’s gas demand by 2023, RIL said in a statement.
“These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG-D6 block,” the company added. RIL is the operator of KG-D6 with a 66.67% participating interest and BP holds the rest.
R-Cluster is the first of the three projects to come on stream. The field is located about 60 km from the existing KG-D6 Control & Riser Platform (CRP) off the Kakinada coast and comprises a subsea production system tied back to CRP via a subsea pipeline, the company said.
‘Deepest in Asia’
“Located at a water depth of greater than 2,000 m, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. The field is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in 2021,” RIL said.
The next project, the Satellites Cluster, is expected to come on stream in 2021, followed by the MJ project in 2022, it added.
“Peak gas production from the fields is expected to be around 30 mmscmd by 2023 which is expected to be about 25% of India’s domestic production and will help reduce the country’s dependence on imported gas,” it added.
