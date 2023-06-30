RIL-bp commence production from third field in KG D6 block

June 30, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and bp p.l.c. said they had commenced production from the MJ field, following testing and commissioning activities. The MJ field represents the last of three major new deepwater developments the RIL-bp consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the east coast of India, the companies said..

The start of gas and condensate production from the MJ field follows the start-up of the R-Cluster field in December 2020 and Satellite Cluster in April 2021. All three developments utilise the existing hub infrastructure for the block.

Together, the three fields are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic metres of gas a day (1 billion cubic feet a day) when MJ field reaches peak production. This is expected to account for around one third of India’s current domestic gas production and meet approximately 15% of India’s demand, the companies said.

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, RIL said, “Alongside the other KG D6 fields, the MJ development truly supports the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Energy vision’ laid out by the Government of India.”

Bernard Looney, chief executive, bp said “By safely bringing these new developments onstream, RIL and bp are making an important contribution to meeting India’s demand for secure supplies of gas. Together we are helping to meet India’s growing energy needs, bringing the best of each partner to create real value.”

Discovered in 2013 and sanctioned in 2019, the MJ field is located in water depths of up to 1,200 metres about 30 kilometres from the existing onshore terminal at Gadimoga on the east coast of India.

RIL is the operator of the KG D6 block with a 66.67% participating interest and bp holds a 33.33% participating interest.

