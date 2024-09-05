ADVERTISEMENT

RIL board approves issue of 1:1 bonus shares

Published - September 05, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) on Thursday approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. every shareholder holding 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each on the record date will receive one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The record date will be separately intimated, the company said in a filing. 

“This will be the largest ever issuance of bonus equity shares in Indian equity market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issuance and listing of bonus shares will coincide with the upcoming festive season in

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India and will be an early Diwali Gift to all our esteemed shareholders “ it said. 

This is the sixth bonus issue from RIL since its IPO and the second in since 2017.

“The bonus issue is a testimony to Reliance’s continued commitment towards rewarding

shareholders during the Golden Decade from 2017 to 2027,” the company added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US