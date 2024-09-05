RIL board approves issue of 1:1 bonus shares

The Board of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) on Thursday approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. every shareholder holding 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each on the record date will receive one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10.

The record date will be separately intimated, the company said in a filing.

“This will be the largest ever issuance of bonus equity shares in Indian equity market.

The issuance and listing of bonus shares will coincide with the upcoming festive season in

India and will be an early Diwali Gift to all our esteemed shareholders “ it said.

This is the sixth bonus issue from RIL since its IPO and the second in since 2017.

“The bonus issue is a testimony to Reliance’s continued commitment towards rewarding

shareholders during the Golden Decade from 2017 to 2027,” the company added.

