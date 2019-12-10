RIL, ADNOC mull unit in Abu Dhabi

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has signed a framework agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore development of an Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) facility in Ruwais.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC and Reliance Industries Limited will evaluate the potential creation of a facility that manufactures EDC adjacent to ADNOC’s integrated refining and petrochemical site in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, and strengthen the companies’ existing relationship supporting future collaboration in petrochemicals.

Commenting on the deal, Nikhil Meswani, executive director, RIL said: “This is a significant step towards Reliance’s commitment to pursue backward integration and will pave the way for enhancing PVC capacity in India to cater to the fast growing domestic market. This co-operation ideally combines advantaged feedstock and energy from the UAE with Reliance’s execution capabilities and the growing Indian market.”

ADNOC would supply ethylene to the potential joint venture and provide access to world-class infrastructure at Ruwais, while RIL will deliver operational expertise and entry to the large and growing Indian vinyl market, in which it is a key participant.

Abdulaziz Alhajri, executive director of ADNOC’s Downstream Directorate, said, “We look forward to working closely with RIL to identify opportunities to capitalize on the strengths of the Ruwais ecosystem, while delivering a compelling new commercial platform for satisfying the large Indian PVC market, as well as demand for other fast-growing segments in the region.”

EDC is a basic building-block for manufacture of PVC, a polymer product in increasingly higher demand globally. PVC plays a critical role in the housing and agriculture sectors, and demand for PVC, particularly in the Indian vinyl market, is expected to grow significantly.

The agreement was witnessed in presence of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Mukesh Ambani, RIL chairman and managing director.