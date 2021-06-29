RIL, ADNOC ally for UAE petchem unit

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it has signed an agreement with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) to invest in a large petrochemical hub being set up at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, the two companies would construct an integrated plant with capacity to produce 9.4 lakh tonnes of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tonnes of ethylene dichloride and 3.6 lakh tonnes of PVC annually, RIL said.

ADNOC is gearing up for growth with TA’ZIZ, a chemicals hub and industrial ecosystem based in Ruwais, with an investment in excess of AED 18 billion and a number of other projects, it said.