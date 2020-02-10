Business

Ride-hailing platform Ola enters London

Ride-hailing platform Ola has announced its official entry into London on Monday. To start with, it offers three categories viz. Comfort, Comfort XL and Exec rides. Ola currently has over 25,000 drivers registered on the platform in London. Ola has also entered into partnerships three local firms such as DriveTech, Mercer and Pearson, to raise driver standards across the market.

Feb 10, 2020

