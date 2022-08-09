Rhenus Logistics expands warehousing facility in India

August 09, 2022 22:13 IST

Sets up two new multi-user chemical warehouses near Mumbai and Gurugram

Rhenus Group, a global logistics service provider, announced the expansion of its warehousing footprint in India with the addition of two new multi-user chemical warehouses in Jamalpur near Gurugram and Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

With this addition, Rhenus India, the joint venture company of Rhenus, now has 31 warehouses with more than 2.4 million square feet of space, including dedicated and multi-user facilities.

The new storage solutions include a heavy-duty selective pallet racking system for customised storage, shelving systems for smaller/spare parts, and an automated vertical lean storage system for safe and optimised storage of products as well as temperature-controlled /cold-room storage facilities.

The new warehouse in Bhiwandi, to become operational shortly, is spread across 3,01,000 sq. ft space, with 32,000 pallet positions with a load capacity of 1.1 tonnes per pallet. The facility houses 20 docks.

The multi-user chemical warehouse in Jamalpur near Gurugram, which is already operational, is equipped to handle 18,000 pallet positions with a load capacity of 1.1 tonnes per pallet and houses 19 docks with modern infrastructure, such as automated roller shutters and hydraulic dock levellers. It also exclusively provides block space for flammable chemicals.

“These facilities have received operation approval from the Chief Controller of Explosives (CCoE) and the Pollution Control Board,” the company said.

“Enhancing our logistics services in India, we are taking an important next step in continuing to grow along with the market demand and achieving excellence in operation, sales and digitalisation,” Tobias Bartz, CEO and chairman of Rhenus Group said in a press conference.

“In the last few years, we have expanded our footprint across all continents spanning the APAC region, the Americas and Europe. Logistics in India has a very bright future with its growth forecast of 10.5% by 2025 and a lot is to be achieved,” he said.

“We will continue to build on the back of this sustainable support and create impact in this region, leveraging sustainable solutions and keeping customer experience at the core of our efforts,” he added.

The company, with 2,000 employees at 70 offices in India, has also announced the commissioning of its India headquarters, Rhenus Tower, at Andheri in Mumbai.

“With Rhenus Tower, we are well-equipped to cope with the developments of our continuous growth. From here, we aim to provide end-to-end forward-looking solutions to our customers and integrate our services as per our customers’ needs,” said Vivek Arya, MD, Rhenus India.

He said the company had plans to set up another large warehouse either in Delhi NCR, Mumbai or Chennai with an investment of ₹150 crore to ₹200 crore.