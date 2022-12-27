RFL on track to restart its biz; most lenders approve ₹2,300-crore OTS plan

December 27, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Debt-ridden Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) is hopeful of restarting its business operation in the New Year following the company's proposal of ₹2,300 crore One Time Settlement (OTS) finding favour from most of the lenders.

Once the OTS process is completed, RFL will come out of the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) imposed by the Reserve Bank of India in January 2018 due to its weak financial health.

According to sources, 14 out of 16 lenders have signed the OTS agreement and the remaining two are expected to sign in a day or two, sources said. Query to RFL did not elicit any response in this regard.

RFL, an NBFC arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd, owed about ₹5,300 crore to the consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI). As part of the proposed OTS, the company in June 2022 deposited ₹220 crore earnest money with the lead lender demonstrating its commitment towards RFL revival.

The company and its promoter are ready to make payment during this month even though they have time till 90 days as per the OTS agreement for the settlement, sources said.

Sources added that due to improved collection and recovery, RFL had also garnered money and the shortfall for the OTS may be bridged by its parent. The first debt restructuring (DR) plan was rejected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2020 as the suitor--TCG Advisory Pvt. Ltd., a part of The Chatterjee Group--for RFL was not found to be 'fit and proper' by the regulator.

The revised DR plan also could not go through, giving way to OTS. RFL has been in financial distress due to alleged misappropriation of funds by erstwhile promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Singh.

Multiple investigative agencies are probing the case of financial bungling of about ₹4,000 crore. RFL filed the First Information Report against the Singh brothers alleging financial irregularities in 2020.

Capital markets regulator SEBI had earlier this year imposed a penalty totalling ₹60 crore on 10 entities, including the Singh brothers in a case involving the diversion of funds of RFL.

In addition, the Singh brothers have been barred from the securities market for three years, or till the recovery of the diverted money along with interest, while other entities have been prohibited for two years.

It is to be noted that RFL's parent entity Religare Enterprises in July 2021 raised ₹570 crore by way of a preferential issue of equity shares to its existing as well as new shareholders.

In September, it had invested ₹192.41 crore through a rights issue to grow the standalone health insurance business Care Health Insurance.