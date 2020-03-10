Revolt to set up ₹400-cr. e-motorbike unit

CHENNAI

10 March 2020 22:20 IST

Company scouting for a suitable location in south India

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax Informatics Ltd., is planning to set up a second manufacturing unit for production of e-motorcycles and is scouting for a suitable place in the South.

“There has been no disruption in the automobile sector for the last 30 years, so we decided to do something new about two years ago,” said Rahul Sharma, founder, Revolt Intellicorp. “That is when I switched over from mobiles to the mobility space,” he said.

“We conceived this e-motorcycle to offer better products to consumers who aspire for good-looking vehicles combined with power and performance.

Affordable price

“When we gave vehicles at an affordable price with lesser total cost of ownership, maintenance cost and less fuel expenses compared with conventional bikes, about 30,000 users booked it without seeing it,” he said.

Mr. Sharma also launched RV400 and RV300 e-motorcycles.

Chennai is the fifth city where Revolt Intellicorp began selling its motorcycles and the first batch of e-motorcycles were sold out within hours, he said.

“We never expected such a kind of response for our products from consumers. Currently, the waiting period for our bikes is three months and this will be brought down by the year end by increasing production,” he said.

Hitting full capacity

Going by the trend, Revolt Intellicorp would be hitting full production capacity by the year end. It was time to take a call for setting up the second manufacturing unit, he said.

Company officials were in talks with State governments in the southern part of the country, he said.

Mr. Sharma established the first plant in Manesar, investing close to ₹500 crore.

Investment in the second unit would be in the range of ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore.

“What we are asking the State governments is to provide support to consumers on the lines of the New Delhi government in the form of zero registration fee and help consumers adopt to emission free vehicles,” he said.

Asserting that the adoption rate of electric vehicles by the consumers would be faster, he said it would happen in the next three years against the planned 2030.

“Our goal is to capture a double-digit market share in motorbike segment in the country and be ranked among top players such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors and Honda,” he said.