Revolt Motors eyes almost 100% EV localisation by January

NEW DELHI

20 October 2021 19:44 IST

Electric motorcycle maker Revolt on Wednesday said it is targeting almost 100% localisation levels in the next three months, barring the battery cell.

The company, which has re-opened bookings for its ‘RV400’ electric motorcycle across 70 cities, has been able to achieve 70% localisation levels till now, Revolt Motors Founder Rahul Sharma said.

“The company is working towards achieving 100% localisation by January 2022,” he added.

Mr. Sharma said the company, which offers two EV models in India currently, plans to launch more products in the coming year.

The company will also be expanding its retail reach to 64 new cities including Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and NCR by end of next year.