Business

REVL Q2 loss narrows to ₹3.5 crore

Special Correspondent Chennai 23 October 2020 22:38 IST
Updated: 23 October 2020 22:38 IST

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. (REVL), a manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets, reported a standalone net loss of ₹3.5 crore for the second quarter ended September against a net loss of ₹3.7 crore in the year-earlier period.

During the period, REVL posted a total revenue of ₹83.4 crore against ₹94.6 crore. The firm said sales to Indian original equipment customers declined 8%. A volume drop in the passenger car segment, particularly diesel vehicles, had hit sales. Sales to international clients declined 15%.

REVL also reported an exceptional item of ₹81 lakh relating to voluntary retirement expenditure, REVL said in a regulatory filing.

Advertising
Advertising

“Plant operations faced supply chain and labour availability challenges while ramping up production levels,” said L. Ganesh, chairman, Rane Group.

“The cost-reduction measures and better operational performance helped to manage the margin despite the lower volume. We remain cautiously optimistic about sustenance of the demand post festive season,” he added.

Comments
More In Business
Read more...